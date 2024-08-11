<i>Gadar 2 </i> At 1: Sunny Deol To Fans - "You All Made The Release A Festival"

Terming Gadar 2 the "revolution" in his life, superstar Sunny Deol on Sunday thanked fans for showering love on the blockbuster film on its the one-year release anniversary.

Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the Hindi film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11, 2023.

The film, set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, was one of the highest grossing Hindi films of last year earning over Rs 600 crore at the box office globally.

In an Instagram post, Deol wrote: "1 year of the revolution in my life '#Gadar2'. The love you all showered from across the globe, the way that you all made the release a festival, the way you celebrated Tara Singh and his family, made theatres turn into carnivals was and will be unmatched for a long time." It also spelled a comeback for Deol as one of the original action stars of Bollywood from the 1990s.

"Your love has injected a new life into all of us and this success is all yours. Love Tara Singh #1YearOfGadar2 #HindustanKiAsliBlockbuster," he added.

In Gadar 2, Deol's Tara Singh returns to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son Charanjeet 'Jeete' Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma) during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The first film was set during the Partition.

Patel, who reprised her role of Sakina in the sequel, also expressed gratitude to fans.

"And just like that 'GADAR 2' -"HINDUSTAN KA ASLI BLOCKBUSTER " completes its first year! Thank u to all for making it create a TSUNAMI at the box office !! Congrats to team GADAR 2 n SAKINA's heartbeat TARA @iamsunnydeol (sic)" she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In an X post, Sharma described Gadar 2 as an "emotion of people" that took over the cinemas by storm.

"... memories of that day are getting more more stronger in every body's mind ..n it will continue., thx audiences (sic)" wrote the director, calling the film an all-time organic blockbuster.

The film was backed by Zee Studios.

