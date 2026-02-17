Ameesha Patel Reacts To Non-Bailable Warrant In Rs 14.5 Lakh Cheque-Bounce Case: "Old Matter"

Actor Ameesha Patel has responded after reports surfaced that a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 event-related dispute.

What's Happening

According to reports, the warrant pertains to a cheque bounce case filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, who owns a company based in Moradabad.

The complaint is linked to an alleged 2017 wedding event booking.

After news of the warrant emerged, Ameesha addressed the matter through her Instagram Stories, stating that the issue is not new and had already been resolved.

"Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is an old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount," Ameesha wrote.

She added, "Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts."

Background

Reports state that the court took cognisance of a complaint related to a wedding event scheduled for November 16, 2017. Event organiser Pawan Verma alleged that Ameesha was hired to perform at the function and was paid an advance of Rs 14.50 lakh.

He also claimed that accommodation was arranged for her at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad, but she did not attend the event.

The complaint further stated that after discussions, she allegedly assured him that the full amount would be returned.

It has also been reported that the court issued the non-bailable warrant due to her absence from a scheduled hearing and has now directed her to appear on March 27.

This is not the first time the actor has faced legal issues related to financial disputes.

In 2023, Ameesha surrendered before a Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a 2018 cheque bounce case.

As per ANI, she had attended a programme at Harmu Ground in 2018, where she met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh. He reportedly invested in a film project through his company Lovely World Entertainment. Since the film did not release, Singh sought a refund.

Ameesha allegedly issued a cheque of Rs 2.50 crore, which later bounced.

Earlier, in November 2021, she was also in the news after a cheque of Rs 32.25 lakh issued to UTF Telefilms reportedly bounced.

On the professional front, Ameesha returned to the big screen after a five-year break with Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film went on to collect Rs 686 crore worldwide at the box office.

She was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa, a romantic comedy directed by Akashaditya Lama and produced by Naresh Bansal and Madanlal Khurana under Shreeram Productions and Victorious Enterprises.

The film also featured Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki in lead roles.