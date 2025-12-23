Why Ameesha Patel Rejected Akshaye Khanna's Debut Film <i>Himalay Putra</i>

Ameesha Patel has revealed the reason she turned down a role in Akshaye Khanna's debut film Himalay Putra.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the Gadar actress shared insights into the decision that came despite Vinod Khanna personally reaching out to her parents. Ameesha explained that when she was offered a role in Himalay Putra, Vinod Khanna personally approached her parents to get her on board. However, at that time, she was studying in the United States and was completely focused on academics.

The actress revealed that at the time, she had little interest in films and was more focused on her studies and love for books. Therefore, she and her family decided to decline the offer.

Reflecting on the past, Ameesha Patel shared, “Well, Vinod Khanna uncle had offered me his (Akshaye Khanna) debut film, Himalay Putra to my parents. And I was studying in America; I was too young. And I had no interest in films at that time. I was very academic and I was interested in books. I was very, very interested only in studying. So, we rejected that film. But, destiny. Later, I did two films with him. I did a film with his brother Rahul, his cousin brother Karan and Vinod uncle.”

Speaking about Akshaye Khanna's recent success with Dhurandhar, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actress emphasized that his rise to fame should not be seen as an overnight phenomenon. Ameesha Patel noted that his current success is the result of 30 years of consistent hard work and dedication, which has now earned him widespread recognition and acclaim across the nation.

“And, I am very happy for him. People say that he became a sensation overnight. This is not overnight, this is the hard work of 30 years, which has become a national rage today. So, I am so happy for him.”

Ameesha Patel and Akshaye Khanna have worked together in movies like, Humraaz, and Aap Ki Khatir.

