Jawan Box Office Collection Day 8: Next Up For Shah Rukh Khan's Film - 400 Crore

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. It is smashing the collection records and how. According to the latest update, the Atlee directorial will soon enter the 400 crore club. Jawan, on Thursday (Day 8), collected ₹ 18 crore at the Indian box office, reported Sacnilk. With this, the Hindi version of the film has minted ₹ 345.88 crore, the report added. The Tamil and the Telugu versions of Jawan have collected ₹ 23.06 crore and ₹ 17.34 crore, respectively. In total, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster outing has so far minted ₹ 386.28 crore at the Indian box office.

On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Jawan's business in the second week is “crucial” as it will give an idea of its “lifetime total.” In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), the film critic wrote, “Jawan continues its glorious run…Will close extended week 1 Today with a humongous total. Business in weekend 2 is crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime total… Thursday 65.50 crore, Friday 46.23 crore, Saturday 68.72 crore, Sunday 71.63 crore, Monday 30.50 crore, Tuesday 24 crore, Wednesday 21.30 crore. Total: ₹ 327.88 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.” Taran Adarsh has also shared the breakdown of Jawan's week 1 collection in Tamil and Telugu region.

At the global box office, Jawan has crossed the ₹ 650 crore mark. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, which has bankrolled Jawan, announced, “A storm called Jawan has taken over the world!” According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the global box office collection of Jawan stands at ₹ 660.03 crore.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It has special appearances from Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureshi and Sunil Grover are also a part of the cast.

NDTV's film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Jawan 3.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Jawan hits the bull's eye both as a movie that is out to entertain and a vehicle that demonstrates the power of a superstar endowed with a voice that is anything but ordinary. It manifests itself as much on the screen as it does outside its fictive confines.”