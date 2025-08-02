The recent announcement that actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey will share the National Film Award for Best Actor has sparked a heated debate on social media, with a significant portion of the discussion focusing on the choice of Shah Rukh Khan for his role in the blockbuster film Jawan. The online discourse, however, took an unexpected turn when a key counterargument was revealed to have been generated by an AI chatbot, raising questions about the authenticity of opinions and the role of AI in public discourse.

The controversy began with a post from the social media handle @theskindoctor, which argued, "Shah Rukh Khan doesn't deserve the National Film Award for Best Actor for a masala film like Jawan." The user elaborated, "Shah Rukh is a good actor; he should've gotten the award for films like Swades, Dil Se, or Chak De! India. But not Jawan? What precedent are you setting by rewarding a messy action film?"

This post drew a detailed response from another user, @Thread_Sutra, who countered, "Totally disagree... The National Award is meant for excellence in acting, not just for those who do 'patriotic' or 'serious' films. Shah Rukh Khan delivered an incredible, powerful performance in Jawan, bringing depth, versatility, and mass appeal to the character." The comment further stated, "Awards should go to those who bring their roles to life-regardless of genre. Let's not gatekeep talent by sticking to outdated notions of what 'deserves' recognition. A great actor shines in every kind of role, and SRK proved exactly that. It's about acting, not just the subject."

The comment from @Thread_Sutra quickly gained traction and became a central point in the ongoing debate. However, the original poster, @theskindoctor, later shared a screenshot revealing that the entire response had been generated by ChatGPT with the simple prompt: "Write a strong counterargument aagainst this." The original poster's curt reply of "OK" to the revelation has since ignited a fresh and more profound discussion.

This new development has shifted the conversation from the merits of Khan's performance in Jawan to the ethics and implications of using AI to formulate public opinions. Social media users are now debating the authenticity of the "thoughts" expressed online and the potential for AI-generated content to influence or even dominate discussions.

"Everything everywhere seems like it was written by ChatGPT...what a mockery... I predict it will soon die its own death when everyone will stop believing what's written or expressed online...," commented a user.

"People still don't know how to use ChatGPT. What are you trying to say here? He replied to your tweet; he solved his main purpose, which was to reply and give a contrary view. That is. Ab bhai, vo ChatGPTuse kare ya apne bhai se puche ya perplexing. Usne apna kaam kardiyaa," wrote another user.