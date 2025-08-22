OpenAI To Launch First-Ever Office In India This Year: Sam Altman

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI said in a post on X that ChatGPT will open its first office in New Delhi, India later this year. He wrote that AI adoption in India has been "amazing to watch" for him as ChatGPT users grew four times in the past year.

India is the second-largest market by user numbers for the company, according to Reuters. OpenAI has been established as a legal entity in India and has begun hiring a local team.

India is a critical market for ChatGPT, where it launched its cheapest yet monthly plan at $4.60 just this week, targeting the nearly one billion internet users in the world's most populous nation.

"The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader-amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India," said Altman in an official statement.

