Jawan Box Office Collection Day 6: New Record For Shah Rukh Khan's 'Sensational' Film

A still from Jawan

A new day, a new Jawan record. Shah Rukh Khan's only competition is himself and he just broke his own Pathaan record of fastest 300 crore – Jawan crossed the line a day earlier than Pathaan did with Rs 24 crore earnings on Tuesday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's total at the domestic box office is now Rs 306.58 crore. Mr Adarsh predicts the film will end its first week in theatres with a "sensational total." Jawan released on a Thursday rather than Friday and so will have an extended week 1.

"Jawan is all set to post a sensational total in its extended Week 1. It's a new benchmark for Hindi films. Unprecedented, unimaginable. Thursday 65.50 cr, Friday 46.23 cr, Saturday 68.72 cr, Sunday 71.63 cr, Monday 30.50 cr, Tuesday 24 cr. Total: Rs 306.58 cr. Hindi. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh. He also added the breakup from the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film which currently total over Rs 39 crore.

See his post here:

#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It's a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/gWIldgCMY1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2023

Yesterday, Taran Adarsh posted that Shah Rukh Khan's film was set to break the fastest Rs 350 crore record. He also shared a list of 300 crore club members that are now eating Jawan's dust.

300 CR NOT OUT *TODAY*… UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE… #Jawan SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Day 5], after a 4-day *extended* weekend… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 282.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/8oYmTnxUPv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2023

Jawan's current worldwide gross is at over Rs 600 crore, according to Shah Rukh Khan's official fan account.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, released on September 7 which was also Janmashtami. Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role in the film – father and son. Nayanthara is cast as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi co-stars as the antagonist. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make blockbuster special appearances. Other key roles are played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureshi and Sunil Grover.