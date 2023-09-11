Gadar 2 Box Office Report: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Now Second Biggest Bollywood Film

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: Vijayrthr)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas' magnum opus Baahubali 2 (Hindi). The Anil Sharma directorial has become the “second highest-grossing Hindi film”. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Monday, informed that Gadar 2 has minted ₹ 5.03 crore in its week 5. The film's total collection stands at ₹ 515 crore. Along with a poster of Gadar 2, showing Sunny Deol's Tara Singh lifting a cartwheel, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Gadar 2 crosses the lifetime business of Baahubali 2 Hindi…Becomes the second-highest-grossing Hindi film. Week 1: ₹ 284.63 crore. Week 2: ₹ 134.47 crore. Week 3: ₹ 63.35 crore. Week 4: ₹ 27.55 crore. Weekend 5: ₹ 5.03 crore. Total: ₹ 515.03 crore.

Amid the movie's massive success, Sunny Deol appeared on the talk show Aap Ki Adalat. The actor was asked to share his take on the reports that claimed that he has hiked his fees to Rs 50 crore.

Dismissing the fee hike rumours, Sunny Deol said, “Paise kya lene hai nahi lene hai, woh to producer…wahi dega jitna usse pata hai woh bana sakta hai [The producer will decide how much they want to pay an actor, depending on how much they earn].”

Sunny Deol added, “If the producer feels they can pay me that much, I am okay with it. Main yeh nahi kahunga ke nahi main nahi karunga, mujhe itna nahi mila [I won't say no to projects because I am not paid a certain amount]. That's not how I work. I like to be in a position where I don't become a burden to a project.”

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in the lead. In Gadar 2, the duo reprise their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena. It also features director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma.