Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Sunny Deol's Film Has Over 500 Crore Reasons To Smile

A still from Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar 2 completed its journey to the Rs 500 crore mark on Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported Sunday's earnings as Rs 7.80 crore, bringing the film's total to Rs 501.17 crore at the domestic box office. Gadar 2's massive earnings have been powered by the mass circuits in the recent weeks – the film just completed its fourth weekend in theatres. Gadar 2's supremacy in the heartland could now be challenged by the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan this Thursday. Gadar 2, also starring Ameesha Patel, released on August 11 and has shattered several box office records since.

"Gadar 2 continues to dominate in mass pockets. Will be interesting to see how it performs in the heartland/Hindi belt once Jawan arrives (on Tursday). (Week 4) Friday 5.20 crore, Saturday 5.72 crore, Sunday 7.80 crore. Total Rs 501.17 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh wrote in his post.

See the post here:

#Gadar2 continues to dominate in mass pockets… Will be interesting to see how it performs in the heartland / #Hindi belt once #Jawan arrives [on Thu]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr, Sun 7.80 cr. Total: ₹ 501.17 cr. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/bZ8t7TKzYD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2023

Team Gadar 2 celebrated the super success of their film with a party over the weekend. Apart from the cast and crew, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan attended as did SRK's wife Gauri. Sunny's brother Bobby was there with other Deols.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Anil Sharma returning to the director's seat. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena with Utkarsh Sharma returning as their son, no grown up. Additions to the cast include Simrat Kaur and Luv Sinha who appears in a cameo.