Inside Pic: Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan Pose With Brothers Sunny-Bobby Deol At Gadar 2 Success Bash

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai on Saturday as some of the biggest stars in the film fraternity came together to celebrate Gadar 2's massive feat at the box office. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others were seen attending the party hosted by actor Sunny Deol. Darr co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, who seem to have resolved their differences, left their fans pleasantly surprised as they were seen hugging and posing for the paparazzi. Now, to the fans' delight, another picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol has emerged from inside the success bash. In the picture that is doing the rounds on social media, we can see Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan smiling at the camera. The actors are also joined by Sunny Deol's younger brother Bobby and Dangal star Aamir Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, attended Gadar 2's success bash hosted by actor Sunny Deol on Saturday night alongside his wife Gauri Khan. In a video from the night, the two stars can be seen embracing each other while posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Shah Rukh and Sunny also shared a warm hug before he escorted Sunny Deol inside the party.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol have worked together in the 1993 film Darr alongside actress Juhi Chawla. In the thriller, Shah Rukh Khan played the antagonist.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's relationship dynamics go far back. While on the sets of Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr, Sunny had a falling out with the filmmaker as well as SRK. Sunny Deol said that he disagreed with the way his character was portrayed in the film's climax. In an old Aap Ki Adalat episode, Sunny Deol spoke about not being on speaking terms with SRK after the film, clarifying that he and SRK never ran into each other because he doesn't socialize much. "It's not that I didn't talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don't socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," Sunny Deol said in the old interview.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Sunny Deol however revealed that SRK had called to congratulate him for Gadar 2's success. Sunny Deol told Times Now, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it and I said thank you." Sunny Deol said that he also spoke to SRK's wife Gauri Khan and added, "I spoke to his wife and son and he said that tonight we're going to watch the film. And I said Great. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it."

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen giving a shout out to Gadar 2 on X. Last weekend, Shah Rukh Khan did an #ASKSRK session on X (earlier called Twitter). During the session, SRK was asked, "Gadar 2 dekhi apne (Did you watch Gadar 2)" Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeah loved it."

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Jeete, respectively. The film was released in theatres last month. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.