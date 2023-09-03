Darr Co-Stars Shah Rukh Khan And Sunny Deol Share A Warm Hug At Gadar 2 Party

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol pose for the paparazzi

It was a mini Darr reunion of sorts at the Gadar 2 success bash last night as stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol were seen sharing a warm hug and even posing for the paparazzi. It so happened that Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, attended Gadar 2's success bash hosted by actor Sunny Deol on Saturday night alongside his wife Gauri Khan. In a video from the night, the two stars can be seen embracing each other while posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Shah Rukh and Sunny also shared a warm hug before he escorted Sunny Deol inside the party venue.

For the party, Shah Rukh wore a navy blue T-shirt under a grey jacket and black cargo pants. He also wore sneakers. The actor tied his hair into a ponytail. Sunny was seen in a black T-shirt, blue blazer and pants.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol have worked together in the 1993 film Darr alongside actress Juhi Chawla. In the thriller, Shah Rukh Khan played the antagonist.

See some pictures from last night:

Earlier, the Pathaan star was seen arriving at the party while holding his wife Gauri Khan's hand. Here is how the couple turned up for the party.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir Khan also turned up to celebrate Sunny Deol's big feat.

Here are some pictures from last night:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Times Now, Sunny Deol revealed that SRK called to congratulate him for Gadar 2's success. Sunny Deol told Times Now, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it and I said thank you." Sunny Deol said that he also spoke to SRK's wife Gauri Khan and added, "I spoke to his wife and son and he said that tonight we're going to watch the film. And I said great. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it."

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Sunny Deol in the 1993 hit Darr, gave a shout out to Gadar 2 on X. Over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan did an #ASKSRK session on X (earlier called Twitter). During the session, SRK was asked, "Gadar 2 dekhi apne (Did you watch Gadar 2)" Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeah loved it."

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

The dynamics of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's relationship, it all started on the sets of Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr, where Sunny had a falling out with the filmmaker as well as SRK. Sunny Deol said that he disagreed with the way his character was portrayed in the film's climax. In an old Aap Ki Adalat episode, Sunny Deol spoke about not being on speaking terms with SRK after the film, clarifying that he and SRK never ran into each other because he doesn't socialise much. "It's not that I didn't talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don't socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," Sunny Deol said in the old interview.