Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Film Star Prem Nazir, Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness

Malayalam cinema and TV actor Shanawas died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following prolonged health issues on late Monday night, family sources said. He was 71.

Son of evergreen Malayalam film star Prem Nazir, Shanawas was suffering from some serious ailments for quite some time. He was shifted to the hospital after his condition turned worse, they said.

After beginning his acting career through Balachandra Menon-directed Prema Geethangal (1981), he acted in over 50 films in Malayalam and also appeared in some television serials.

Mazhanilavu, Neelagiri, Manithali, Gaanam, Aazhi, and Human were among his notable movies.

After a break, Shanawas returned to the movies with the Mohanlal-starrer China Town, which released in 2011.

He was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2022 blockbuster movie Jana Gana Mana.

People from various walks of life, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty, condoled his death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)