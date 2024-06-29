Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Big Comment On Pregnancy Rumours: 'It's My Personal Space, You Aren't Invited'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared this picture (courtesy: devoleena)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has addressed the ongoing pregnancy rumours. The actress shared a note on her Instagram stories on Sunday. While she neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, she asked her fans and followers to respect her privacy. She also urged them not to intrude into her personal life.

Devoleena wrote, "Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me."

She added, "What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll or right 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space and you are not invited to bother me."

" I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or create content, you wouldn't like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life. Thank you," Devoleena concluded.

This statement came a day after Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared photos on Instagram that drew speculation about her pregnancy.

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee married Shanawaz Shaikh in a court wedding in Lonavala in December 2022.