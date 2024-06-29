Jim Sarbh Breaks Silence On His Viral 'Mental Therapy' Comment: 'Nothing I Said Refers To Ranveer Singh'

Jim Sarbh shared this image. (Image courtesy: jimsarbhforreal)

Jim Sarbh recently clarified that his previous statements about actors and their "exaggerated" processes were not directed at his Padmaavat co-star, Ranveer Singh. This clarification came after actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui called out those who criticise an actor without knowing his/her process. Another actor, Prashant Narayanan, also mocked Ranveer Singh's statement about sinking into a dark headspace while portraying the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

For the unversed, in an old video that went viral on the Internet (once again), Jim Sarbh can be heard saying, "There are those actors who say, 'I was so immersed in my character that I needed therapy for weeks afterward.' I was like, 'Shut up bro. You didn't even know your lines on the day, what nonsense.'"

The statement came after Ranveer Singh shared that he isolated himself in his Goregaon home to prepare for his role as Allaudin Khilji in Padmaavat. As soon as the video went viral again, social media users interpreted that Jim's comments were aimed at Ranveer.

Now, Jim Sarbh issued a clarification on this matter and shared a note on his Instagram handle. The note read, "I find it almost absurd to have to clarify, but since people are spreading these videos and articles: Nothing I said refers to Ranveer Singh." The actor clarified that the viral video was from promotions for Made in Heaven Season 2 and said that it had been five years since Padmaavat was released.

He added, "I only had lovely things to say about Ranveer as a co-actor -- look it up. I still do." Jim further explained, "It is not an attack on process. I love the process, and I love actors. The video is making fun of actors who exaggerate their process. I'm sure you've all met people who talk about their work more than do their work. Can't wait for the next article or video shooting off my shoulder.”

He concluded his post with a playful jab at speculative videos, stating, "I usually don't respond to speculative videos and articles, because they're boring and I assume people know better. Of course, just like some of you, I assumed wrong."