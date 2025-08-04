Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting Her 7-Month-Old Son's Skin Tone

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, whose toddler son Joy was trolled recently on social media, said that her fight is against racism and looks forward to a society without any discrimination.

She said, "Being a celebrity, I welcome trolls, trolling me for my work and lifestyle. I don't get affected by them. I was always aware that with love, I will be getting hate too. I was silent, avoiding trolls who even question my marriage. This was my choice, my human right. But still I was silent."

Devoleena said her silence has been taken for granted.

"My silence was taken for granted when such trolls couldn't stop themselves—and tried to target my young baby, Joy. And those trolls forget that racism is a crime. I know my son, once he grows and understands, will be strong enough to handle such situations. After all, he's my son, Devoleena's son."

She has now sought legal action by sharing screenshots of hateful comments and is filing a cybercrime case.

Devoleena said that she's taking a “stand to fight racism.”

She added: “I am taking a stand to fight racism. I look forward to a society without any discrimination, where we all exercise and enjoy our human rights. I believe every day, each and every one of us can stand up against racial prejudice and disrespectful attitudes. Let's not entertain them, but let them face the consequences."

Devoleena concluded by saying, "I have taken a legal route, and will make sure no one is forgiven. I will make sure that no other parents or children suffer from such a case in the future. I'm thankful to cybercrime who's taking the matter seriously and helping me. Many accounts that trolled us are no longer on social media, but still, they will be traced."

The actress married her gym trainer, Shanwaz Shaikh, in December 2022. The couple welcomed their boy, Joy, in December 2024.

