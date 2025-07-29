Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hits Back At Trolls Attacking Her 7-Month-Old Son's Skin Tone

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee clapped back at trolls who commented on her seven-month-old son's skin tone. Devoleena not only gave them befitting replies, but also exposed them by sharing their Instagram profiles on her Stories.

What's Happening

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, recently, celebrated her son Joy's seven-month birthday. She shared some adorable pictures of her newborn. A section of the Internet criticized the infant's skin tone, passing racial comments. Some social media users even went to an extent where they attacked his father, implying he inherited the skintone from his father.

A comment read, "Bap par gaya hai beta...". Devoleena sarcastically hit back, "Kyun? Tum padosi par gayee ho kya."

Exposing a faceless troll, Devoleena wrote, "Yeh Engineer hai Delhi se. Kis cheez ki engineer yeh toh yehi jaane. Itne paise kharch kar k engineer banne k baad bhi zindagi aur soch dono nahi sudhar paayee bechari. Inn jaise agar engineer hai toh samajh jaao bhavishya kis disha jaa rahi hai."

Slamming another troll, she wrote, "Ab inke live kya bolu. Yeh khud ek maa hai jaise hi aap sab inke profile mein dekhi hi sakte hai. Bas inka baccha innke iss bimari ka shikar naa bane bhagwan se yehi prarthana karti hu."

When a social media user pointed out India's obsession with fair-skin, Devoleena corrected, "Not all, but the uneducated and ill-upbringing are always obsessed and clinge to it... Always frustrated in life, so they do at what they are best... Spreading hate and negativity.

Background

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh embraced parenthood last year. The actress welcomed her little bundle of joy, a baby boy, with her husband on December 18.

A day later, Devoleena shared the happy announcement by posting a sweet video on Instagram. The note read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our Baby Boy. Elated parents Devoleena and Shanwaz"

The clip mentioned the newborn's birth date and was embedded with cute emojis. Devoleena wrote, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here."

Devoleena and Shanwaz got married in 2022.

In A Nutshell

Devoleena Bhattacharjee didn't let the comments go unnoticed when trolls attacked her seven-month-old son over his skin tone and passed racial remarks.