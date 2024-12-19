Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh as they recently embraced parenthood. The actress welcomed her little bundle of joy, a baby boy, with her husband on Wednesday (December 18).

A day later, Devoleena shared the happy announcement by posting a sweet video on Instagram. The note read, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our Baby Boy. Elated parents Devoleena and Shanwaz”

The clip mentioned the newborn's birth date and was embedded with cute emojis. Devoleena wrote, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here."

Congratulatory messages swamped the comments section. Actress Supriya Raina Shukla wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. N love to the little one", while Deepika Singh extended her heartiest congratulations to the couple. Jay Bhanushali echoed a similar sentiment, and Jayati Bhatia mentioned, “Onek Aashibaad o Ador (blessings and love)."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been giving updates on her pregnancy journey for quite some time now. Previously, she offered fans a peek into her intimate baby shower celebration. The happy couple posed romantically for the lens, twinning in ethnic ensembles. “Suni Baiyaa Sajegi Sajna” read her side note.

Take a look:

Here's another glimpse from the baby shower:

Devoleena's maternity photoshoot was as adorable as it gets. “Every kick and flutter reminds me that love is on the way," she wrote in the caption along with the hashtag “pregnant moments”.

Check out the pictures below:

Devoleena announced her pregnancy in August. She uploaded a series of snaps from the traditional "Panchamrit" ritual. Devoleena's pregnancy glow was unmissable in the clicks.

She looked gorgeous draped in an emerald green saree and wore golden jewellery. Seated on a sofa, the television star held a baby outfit with the words, “You can stop asking now” written on it. Shanwaz sat beside her cradling their pet dog.

“Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life,” read her side note.

Devoleena and Shanwaz got married in 2022.