Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Shanawaz Shaikh: Report

Devoleena shared this image. (courtesy: DevoleenaBhattacharjee)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is expecting her child with husband Shanawaz Shaikh, as per a News 18 report. The actress hasn't made any announcement yet. However, a source close to the actress confirmed to News 18 that the television actress is pregnant. News 18 quoted a source close to the actress stating, "She is [pregnant] but she does not want to announce it as of now. Devoleena likes to keep her personal matters away from the limelight and therefore she does not want to give any media attention to her pregnancy as of now. But surely, she will announce the good news whenever she feels the time is right."

Rumours of Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pregnancy have been doing the rounds on social media when the Internet spotted her baby bump in some of her social media pictures. When News 18 contacted her for a comment, Devoleena Bhattacharjee didn't approve or deny the rumours. She told News 18, "I get irritated when I get messages or calls asking about rumours. If it is my personal life, I'll tell you whenever I feel like it. Don't bother me or don't worry about it. Everything has the right time. There are so many rumours about me which I laugh at. I was shocked. There's nothing one can do about it."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her fitness trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh in December, 2022. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is best known for her character Gopi Bahu in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.