Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Wedding Pics: 'Proudly I Can Say I Am Taken'

Devoleena shared this picture. (courtesy: devoleena)

Finally, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has confirmed her wedding on Instagram. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared several adorable pictures that show the newlyweds posing for the camera. In the images, Devoleena can be seen in a red sheer saree with pearl embroidery on it. She has accessorised her look with statement jewellery. While her husband (name not revealed), looks handsome in a black tux. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "And yes proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu" Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I love you Shonu. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. The mysterious man urff The Famous #SHONU and tum sab k Jija," followed by a heart emoticon.

Soon after Devoleena shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Helly Shah commented, "Wowww Congratulationssss Devoo. Blessings and wishes for you both." Divya Agarwal wrote, "Congratulations baby." Jay Bhanushali wrote, "Congratulations Devoleena."

Here's what Devoleena posted:

Earlier, Devoleena dropped many pictures on her Instagram stories offering a sneak peek of her bridal look. Check out the posts below:

Devoleena's friend Vishal Singh also dropped a post on his Instagram handle in which we can see them happily posing for the camera. In the caption, he simply dropped a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

On the work front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for playing Gopi Modi in the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actress was last seen in the short film First Second Chance.