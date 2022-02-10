'It Is Silly How People Assumed That Vishal And I Got Engaged': Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Engagement Gimmick

Still from Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh's prank (Courtesy: devoleena)

Highlights Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh had pranked their fans

Now, Devoleena has talked about the engagement gimmick

"It was not even something that sounded real," said Devoleena

On February 2, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh pranked their fans with their "it's official" photos. Now, in an interview, Devoleena has talked about it and said that it was a gimmick. While talking to Etimes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, "It is silly how people assumed that Vishal and I got engaged. Vishal has been one of my best friends since I did Saathiya and the entire world knows it. We were not engaged then, we are not engaged now. He has been my closest friend and people should know that it was just a prank to promote my music video."

Devoleena added that she was "shocked and surprised" when some of her friends called to wish her for the engagement. "How can anyone assume? Social media is filled with such gimmicks and people should know that by now," said Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

She also talked about online negativity and added, "It was a marketing gimmick for a music video and it was not even something that sounded real. There are pros and cons of social media, and I think we are better off than the millions of people who spread negativity online." "I don't think I should be blamed or questioned for this. It was a silly prank and people fell for it," concluded Devoleena.

On February 2, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh had posted proposal photos and they were captioned as "It's official." However, it was later revealed by the two that they pranked everyone, and "it's official" is the name of the music video they are working on.

Check out the photos:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh met on the sets of their show Saath Nibhana Saathiya and became good friends. On the work front, Devoleena was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 and Vishal Singh was seen in the music video Tujhe Dekha.