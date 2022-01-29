Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Visits Devoleena Bhattacharjee In The Hospital

Afsana shared photo and video from hospital (Courtesy: itsafsanakhan)

Highlights Devoleena Bhattacharjee has undergone an operation

Afsana Khan recently visited her and wished her a speedy recovery

"Get well soon meri jaan siso," wrote Afsana

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is not keeping well. She was admitted to a hospital earlier this week for surgery. She had hurt her leg [really bad] during a task inside the Bigg Boss house. For the task, Devoleena had to stand on a pole for 19 hours. But, the end result was disappointing. Devoleena's fans and friends are showering her with “get well soon” posts. One of the messages came from Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Afsana Khan. She has shared pictures featuring herself and Devoleena from the hospital. For the caption box, Afsana wrote, “Love you, Devoleena. Get well soon. Sab pray karo, guys [Guys, please pray for her].” Devoleena, who was supposed to undergo the operation on Friday, has replied with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Director, producer Lakshmi R Iyer has also penned a note for her “fighter girl” Devoleena Bhattacharjee. It read, “My fighter girl, Devoleena. Wishing her all the love and strength for her surgery tomorrow…Just want to say I love Devo and so happy to see you smile in person…Get well soon.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was eliminated days ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. And, during her post-elimination Instagram Live Session, Devoleena had opened up about her health condition. She said that fall had caused a serious injury. “My health is serious. 19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya [The 19-hour task has turned the tables]. That fall…Injury…Damage zyada ho gaya hai [There is serious damage due to the fall],” she said with tears in her eyes.

Giving details about her surgery, Devoleena Bhattacharjee added, “I will get admitted to a hospital on Thursday. The operation is scheduled for Friday.”

Let's all wish Devoleena Bhattacharjee a speedy recovery.