Exclusive: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours, Scrutiny On Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal

From speculation about her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal to questions about her family's approval, wedding plans, and now pregnancy rumours, Sonakshi Sinha has seen it all. The actor, who tied the knot with longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal a year ago in an intimate civil ceremony, has been under constant media scrutiny, with every step of her personal life sparking headlines.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 23, 2025.

Before she made her relationship with Zaheer official, there was endless gossip about whether the two were dating. Once she confirmed it, the narrative quickly shifted to "When are they getting married?" After the wedding, attention shifted to whether her family approved of the groom. And now, every other headline seems to ask: "Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant?"

Responding to the never-ending commentary on her private life, the Heeramandi star offered a calm, clear-eyed perspective. "I have found a way of shutting out the noise," she said. "I live a very happy life off screen when I am not at work, and I am okay and peaceful, so when I am at work and I have to deal with such things, I just end up dealing with it better."

Sonakshi Sinha, who married actor Zaheer Iqbal after dating him for seven years, added that with experience comes a certain emotional immunity. "You realise that people will say what they want to say, no matter what you do. If I say I am wearing white, someone will say no, it's black. Someone will always be there to challenge what you say, so you just move on with your life. You cannot pay attention to every little thing."

Sonakshi also addressed the viral video of her visibly emotional moment at her marriage registration, where she was seen bursting with joy. "I was just so happy I couldn't keep it in. I know the bride is supposed to be coy and demure, but this was something I had been waiting for so long and it was the happiest day of my life. Finally, I would be able to spend my life with the partner that I have chosen."

