Inside Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Epic' Wedding Reception Party With Salman Khan And Others

Still from a video shared by Sonakshi Sinha. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal treated their fans on Wednesday to a wholesome video from their "epic" reception party held in Mumbai last month. In the video shared on Instagram, Sonakshi, clad in a gorgeous red saree, can be seen having the time of her life with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, who looks just as good in a white ensemble. Dancing with the bride and groom can also be spotted actors Salman khan, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Sonakshi's bff Huma Qureshi among others. Alongside the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Shaadi ASMR. Feel it, Enjoy it… like we did. Big shout out to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the PERFECT wedding!! Sona aur Zaheer ki shaadi… ek EPICCCCCCC PARTY toh banti haiiiii bosssss."

Take a look at the video below:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23. Since then, the couple have been actively sharing snippets about each other on their respective social media profiles. On Sunday, Soankshi shared beautiful pictures from her vidaai ceremony and wrote an emotional note, "At the wedding, maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing." She added, "Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home...See you soon... zoom zoom zoom." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a civil ceremony at the bride's Bandra apartment. Later, they hosted a party at a Mumbai hotel. Rekha, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saira Banu and others attended the party.