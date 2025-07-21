Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Swiss Adventure Covers Everything From Scenic Valleys To Suitcase Stumbles

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal are known for their adorable bond, and it is evident through their social media. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway to Switzerland.

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures with Zaheer Iqbal. From beautiful scenic landscapes to cozy pictures, this Bollywood duo shared a lot of love-filled moments with their Insta fam, and fans couldn't stop gushing over the two.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Switzerland Diaries

The Bollywood couple chose Switzerland - a place known for its mesmerising and picturesque views and sites. The caption of the post read, "Well 'Train'ed. No, but seriously... how convenient is the public transport in Switzerland?? We could get used to this."

The pictures show the two enjoying quality time together amidst Swiss valleys and its transport.

Check out the post here:

Sonakshi Sinha Shares A Fun Moment With Zaheer Iqbal

During the trip, Sonakshi Sinha shared a funny, and heartwarming video, capturing a playful moment between the two, highlighting the joy and comfort in their married life.

In the clip, Sonakshi Sinha is seen tying her shoelace with one foot resting on a suitcase, and Zaheer Iqbal comes and kicks the suitcase, making the Dabangg actress stumble. The prank makes Sonakshi Sinha hit him but the caption suggests she liked it after all. Sonakshi Sinha captioned the post, "Falling in love".

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha said, "I don't feel like his wife, I still feel like his girlfriend." She also expressed a desire to become "slightly more independent", which will add depth to how they are growing together.