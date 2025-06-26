Exclusive: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Rs 1.2 Lakh Prada Kolhapuri <i>Chappals</i>, "The Prices Are Ridiculous"

Luxury fashion house Prada is under the spotlight for its latest footwear drop, a pair of leather sandals calling it 'the toe ring sandal' that bear a striking resemblance to India's traditional Kolhapuri chappals - with a price tag of approximately Rs 1.2 lakh.

The internet is split. While some are calling it cultural appreciation, others argue it borders on appropriation, especially with no mention of the chappals' Indian roots.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sonakshi Sinha shared her thoughts, "It's always great whenever any part of India is on the global map. It's a big deal for all of us. It's very exciting news that Prada has done Kolhapuri chappals. As Indians, we feel very very proud which is great, but the prices are a bit ridiculous. So, it balances the situation."

The original Kolhapuri chappals, handcrafted by artisans in Maharashtra for over a century, are known for their durability, detailed stitching, and heritage leatherwork. Usually priced between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000, depending on the intricacy and quality, they're a staple in Indian fashion and deeply rooted in cultural identity.

Online reactions range from bemused to outraged.

One user wrote, "Rs 1.2 lakh and not even a 'Kolhapuri' mention?"

Another asked, "When will Indian artisans get this level of recognition and compensation?"

While Prada hasn't officially labelled the pair as Kolhapuris, the resemblance is undeniable. The debate once again highlights the need for global fashion brands to acknowledge the origins of traditional designs not just aesthetically, but with credit and context.

As Indian craftsmanship quietly continues to inspire the world, the conversation around representation, pricing, and proper attribution is louder than ever and it's one worth having.