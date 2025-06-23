Sonakshi Sinha Dishes Out Corporate Chic In A Falguni Shane Peacock Ensemble

When it comes to making a fashion statement, Sonakshi Sinha always gets it right. The actress, who will next be seen in director Kussh S Sinha's Nikita Roy, has once again grabbed attention for her sartorial flair. Her OOTD for the film's promotion screamed boss lady from a mile and a half away.

Sonakshi Sinha picked out a three-piece suit from designer label Falguni Shane Peacock. She went for a crisp white shirt that came with dramatic layers. Layered with an oversized charcoal black blazer, the 38-year-old dished out corpcore vibes at its finest. The blazer was tailored to perfection, featuring lapel collars, padded shoulders and full sleeves. A zipped element, coupled with side pockets and golden buttons, offered an edgy spin. The stand-out factor was the embellished brooch on one shoulder and an equally ornate floral embroidery on the side. The metallic shades added a pop of colour to her monochrome fit.

Sonakshi Sinha teamed up her shirt and blazer combo with a high-waist pencil skirt. Serving oomph and panache in equal measure was the bold side slit that the actress pulled off with grace.

Sonakshi Sinha elevated her boardroom-appropriate silhouette with minimal jewellery. She wore multiple silver piercings and chunky statement rings, sans necklace.

For makeup, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a matte visage. Light blush on the high points of her cheeks and a little contouring sculpted her face like a true work of art. Muted pink lips gave a soft touch to her glam. As for the eyes, Sonakshi kept them understated with a stroke of classic eyeliner and generous coats of mascara on her fluttery lashes. An earthy-toned eyeshadow and well-groomed eyebrows completed her look.

For the final touch, Sonakshi Sinha tied up her hair in a classy bun, leaving a few strands open as they framed her face beautifully.

Nikita Roy will premiere on the big screens on June 27. Till then, we are waiting to witness more of Sonakshi Sinha's wardrobe fits.