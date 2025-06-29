Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To <i>Nikita Roy</i> Release Date Getting Postponed: "Nothing New"

The upcoming Sonakshi Sinha-starrer supernatural thriller Nikita Roy has a new release date which was shared by the makers earlier this week. The film, which was originally slated to release in cinemas on June 27, will now release on July 18, 2025.

Now reacting to the sudden decision, Sonakshi Sinha told ETimes, "It was in the interest of the film. We want a wider audience."

Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy was earlier clashing with Kajol's Maa on June 27, 2025, in theatres.

The makers of Nikita Roy decided to postpone the film's release, and it will now come to theatres on July 18, 2025.

Sonakshi Sinha spoke to ETimes about the same, as she said, "It was in the interest of the film. We want a wider audience. Films getting pushed is nothing new and I don't think it is a big deal."

Furthermore, she added, The actress also pointed out that such changes aren't uncommon in the industry.

She said, "Humse pehle bhi kayi filmien aise push hui hai. Ajay sir's (Devgn) film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha too, was pushed to avoid a clash with Kalki 2898 AD."

Reacting to her film's clash with Kajol's Maa, Sonakshi said, "Kajol is someone I've looked up to and admired. She's a fantastic actress and a lovely person. It was a coincidence that both our films are in the supernatural space. I am going to watch it. I really enjoyed the trailer and she's looking phenomenal in the film."

Announcing the change in the release date, the statement read, "With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release to the 18th of July so that we can reach a wider audience. Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far but you'll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you, 18th July will be worth the wait! See you in theatres."

The film is helmed by Sonakshi's sibling Kussh Sinha and also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar in key roles.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani, the production is spearheaded by Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, Kinjal Ashok Ghone, and Kratos Entertainment, with co-producers Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, Chintan Dave, and Prem Raj Joshi lending their support.

The film has been produced under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and Nikita Pai Films Ltd., with a release by Baweja Studios in association with Bliss Entertainment, Movies PTE Limited, and Karmic Films.

Sonakshi Sinha responded to her film Nikita Roy being postponed to reach a wider audience.

