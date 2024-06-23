Sonakshi Sinha Marries Zaheer Iqbal. See First Wedding Pics

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha married her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony at her new apartment, 81 Aureate in Mumbai on Sunday. Sonakshi and Zaheer shared a joint post to announce their wedding. The couple shared dreamy pictures from their civil wedding. In the pictures, Sonakshi looks pretty in a white saree. She kept her makeup and jewellery minimal. The new bride wore flowers in her hair. Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta for the occasion. In the first picture, Zaheer can be seen kissing Sonakshi's hand. The second picture features Sonakshi, her father Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. While Sonakshi can be seen holding her father's arm, Zaheer signs the paper in the picture. In the last frame, the newlyweds can be seen posing for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act. The civil marriage took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS. After the wedding, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha told media, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (May their union stay strong forever)." He was accompanied by wife Poonam at the wedding.

Apart from Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members, Sonakshi's BFF Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiance Siddharth, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma attended the wedding at Sonakshi's house. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The couple's civil wedding will be followed by a celebratory party. A reception tonight will mark the final leg of celebrations for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities. It will reportedly be held at a Mumbai restaurant, owned by Shilpa Shetty.