Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: The One With Shatrughan Sinha And The Ladkiwale

Anu Ranjan shared this image. (courtesy: anuranjan1010)

On Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's big day, we chanced upon picture-perfect clicks of the ladkiwale, which are going crazy viral. The photos were shared by film producer Anu Ranjan on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, father of the bride Shatrughan Sinha can be seen posing with wife Poonam. "Team bride,"Anu Ranjan captioned the photo. "Blessings to Sonakshi Sinha," she added. The film producer shared another click of Sonakshi's family and she wrote in the caption, "The Sinha family."

Meet the ladkiwale at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The couple will have a civil marriage today, which will be followed by a celebratory party. A reception tonight will mark the final leg of celebrations for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities. It will reportedly be held at a Mumbai restaurant, owned by Shilpa Shetty.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities officially kickstarted earlier this week with a get-together of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's families on Thursday and it was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Friday night. On Saturday night, a puja was held at Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai residence Ramayana.

Sonakshi Sinha's film credits include Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others. Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series. She also starred in web-series Heeramandi and Dahaad.