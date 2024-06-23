Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: A Round Up Of Last Night's Festivities With Shatrughan Sinha And Family

Scenes from Sonakshi's wedding festivities.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married today. Ahead of the wedding, a puja was hosted at Sonakshi's dad and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai residence Ramayana last night. Bride-to-be Sonakshi was pictured at the puja along with her mom Poonam Sinha. Later at night, Shatrughan Sinha was photographed arriving for the puja ceremony. Sonakshi Sinha was pretty as ever in a festive blue outfit. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's bestfriend and her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi also attended the festivities. She was accompanied by brother Saqib Saleem.

Sonakshi Sinha's mom Poonam was pictured with her at a puja at their Mumbai residence Ramayana last night.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem photographed at Sonakshi's residence Ramayana.

Could that be the wedding outfit for Sonakshi Sinha's big day? We can't wait to see.

Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai residence Ramayana has been decorated with lights. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The actors are frequently pictured together at public events and often post photos from their vacations.

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi earlier this year, will next be seen in horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12. Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.