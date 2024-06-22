Inside Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha's Pre-Wedding Festivities. Huma Qureshi Joins In

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi pictured outside the actress' residence.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married tomorrow (June 23). The pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. Recently, Sonakshi and her best friend Huma Qureshi were spotted outside the bride-to-be's residence. Sonakshi looked pretty in a blue suit. In a video, she can be seen conversing with her mother Poonam Sinha. One of the videos also captures Huma entering the actress' house. In the viral pictures, Sonakshi and her mom are seen performing puja.

Earlier today, the groom-to-be's father Iqbal Ratansi dismissed all the reports of the actress converting her religion to Islam post-marriage. In a conversation with Free Press Journal, he said, "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.

He added, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi."

ICYDK: Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.