"No Communal Angle": Delhi Police On Actor Huma Qureshi's Cousin's Murder

The Delhi Police has rejected all the claims of a communal angle in the actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, who was murdered in Delhi following a dispute over parking in the Bhogal area and has noted that the incident was the result of issues between the neighbours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, Hemant Tiwari, said to ANI, "Last night at 11:35 pm, we received a PCR call from National Heart Institute East of Kailash. We were told that one Mohd Asif Qureshi, aged 45 years, was brought dead to the hospital after an altercation. Upon receiving information, our SHO and IO teams arrived at the hospital, while ACP and ADCP teams proceeded to the incident site. The victim and the accused are neighbours."

DCP Tiwari recounted the events of last night and added, "Last night around 10:30 pm, one accused Ujjwal, who had returned from his music class, parked his scooty in front of the victim's house, to which the victim objected, after which they got into an altercation. Ujjwal's brother Gautam also came downstairs, and one of them attacked the victim with a sharp poker. The victim fainted. He was taken to the hospital,l where he was declared dead. The two accused have been arrested, and the murder weapon has been seized... The victim owns a butcher's house in the East district..."

Discarding the claims made by the victim's wife, the SHO said, "There is no communal angle to the incident, it is just an issue between two neighbours which led to the incident..."

Earlier, Shaina, wife of the victim, alleged that the murder of his husband, Asif Qureshi, was pre-planned, highlighting that the whole conflict was religion-based and the accused had a problem with them staying in a Hindu area.

She said, "Asif was a Muslim boy, and all the other residents here are Hindus. They (both the accused) had a problem with how he is so friendly with the Hindus. Why do they speak well of him? This was the whole issue. We do not even talk to them."

She also alleged that the accused's younger sibling had a criminal record and is involved in nefarious activities. She said, "Their younger child is involved in theft and does drugs. He has a criminal record. The elder brother is also like him and supports him."

She further added, "They attacked purposefully. If there is a fight, you can say what you have to. His sister is abusing me and Asif as well. She did not stop her brothers. This was a pre-planned murder. The girl kept saying 'maro maro' (beat them)."

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi following an altercation over parking a scooter. The two accused in the case have been apprehended, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to a statement by Delhi Police, Asif Qureshi, son of Ilyas Qureshi and resident of Bhogal, Jangpura, aged 42 years, was murdered on August 7 at around 10:30 pm following an altercation with the accused over the issue of parking of a scooter belonging to the accused.

During the altercation, one of the accused attacked the victim with a sharp pointed object (poker) on the chest, which resulted in the death of the victim.

Police on Friday registered an FIR Number 233/25 under Sections 103(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, identified as Ujjwal, aged 19 years, and Gautam, aged 18 years, have been apprehended, according to the Delhi Police.

