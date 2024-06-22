Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Pre-Wedding Festivities. See New Pic

Sonakshi and Zaheer with friends. (courtesy: mishraprachi)

The big, fat wedding festivities of actor Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal started with a bang earlier this week. The first leg of festivities included a fam-jam session on Thursday, which was followed by a mehendi ceremony on Friday. The photo that is going insanely viral on the Internet, features Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal happily posing with a few guests. The picture was shared by the couple's friend on Instagram. "Hearts filled with love and happiness. We are soo soo soo happy for you both," read the caption on the post.

Take a look at the new photo from the pre-wedding festivities here:

Last night, the coupe's friend Jafer Ali Munshi shared a picture from the mehendi ceremony on his Instagram story. The caption read, "Soooooooooo excited and Sona is now officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan (sic)." This is the picture we are talking about:

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, her Mumbai residence Ramayana has been decorated with lights. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married on June 23.

Ahead of her wedding, bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha was photographed in Mumbai on Thursday night. Earlier this week, Zaheer Iqbal who was with his family, posed with Sonakshi's dad and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha in Mumbai. The duo were all smiles. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The actors are frequently pictured together at public events and often post photos from their vacations.

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi earlier this year, will next be seen in horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12.