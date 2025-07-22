Shilpa Shirodkar, 10th Fail, Married A Banker Who Is "Double MBA": "Never Felt Small In Front Of Him"

The 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar is making waves on social media with snippets from her personal and professional lives. Recently, she revealed that she chose to take a break at the peak of her career, and she didn't regret it. The actress, who made her acting debut opposite Mithun Chakraborty, also shared that she married a banker, a double MBA, despite her being a 10th fail.

Shilpa left Mumbai after marriage with Aparesh Ranjit, and she settled in New Zealand. Reflecting upon the choice of quitting career, Shilpa told Pinkvilla, "I don't regret taking a break. I miss being busy, but I married such a sweet, nice and simple man and that was important for me to start my life. Unfortunately, I left India and which is why it was difficult for me to continue working. If I would have gotten married in India, I would have hundred percent continue working."

Shilpa also revealed the stark contrast in their educational qualifications. "I am a 10th fail. My husband is a banker. He is a double MBA and he is very well read and very different. I can talk to him and his colleagues about everything and the life that I have seen with him, I never felt small in front of him," she said.

Shilpa, who never wanted to leave Mumbai, changed her mind when she met her now-husband for the first time. It's a choice that she made and she stands by it to date.

"It was an easy decision. When it is your choice, things are very easy. It was my choice. I never wanted to leave Mumbai as I was very close to my parents, but then I met my husband and within one and a half day, I said yes to him knowing that he is not going to be in India, he is going to go abroad to study. So the bottom line was that I would also be leaving India. I just liked his honesty so much that I didn't even think what am I doing. Everything fell in place," Shilpa told Pinkvilla.

On the occasion of completing 25 years with Aparesh Ranjit, Shilpa shared a loved-up post. She wrote in the caption, "Through thick and thin, through calm and storm, I would still choose you even after 25 years Aps.Happy 25th Anniversary to the man who is behind this successful woman!

Love and respect you more than ever. By the way, picture 2 clearly says, “Your wife is always right”

Shilpa Shirodkar's Films

Shilpa Shirodkar made her debut in Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar (1989), with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She used to work actively till 2000. She went on to act in several films like Trinetra (1991) and Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Aankhen (1993), Pehchaan (1993), Gopi Kishan (1994), Bewafa Sanam (1995) and Mrityudand (1997).

She made her comeback to acting in the Zee TV series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013 after a 13-year break. In 2024, she participated in Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa Shirodkar is the sister of actor Namrata Shirodkar and the sister-in-law of actor Mahesh Babu.

