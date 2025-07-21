"Shilpa Shirodkar Was Shot Dead": Actor Recalls Film Shoot

Shilpa Shirodkar was once rumoured to have been shot dead during the shoot of the film Raghuveer (1995). Later, the producer revealed that it was a promotional stunt. However, there was an ambience of panic at Shilpa's house as soon as the rumour was spread.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar shared what actually happened on a film set and how the rumour that she was shot dead became a truth back in the day.

"I was in Kullu Manali. My dad was trying to call the hotel because we didn't have mobile phones at that time. I was shooting with Suniel Shetty there. Everyone who was watching the shoot there kept thinking if this is Shilpa or someone else because they knew the news," she said.

Shilpa added, "When I came back to the room, there were around 20-25 missed calls. My parents were worried, there was a headline in a newspaper that Shilpa Shirodkar was shot dead."

Later, the producer of the film revealed to her that it was a promotional strategy.

"When he told me, I was like 'Okay'. Yes, thoda zyada hogaya. There was no PR activity or anything at that time. Kuch pata hi nahi tha na. I was the last one to know that something like this was going to happen. No one used to take permission at that time. The film worked well, so I wasn't really angry," the actor shared.

The film had a stellar cast including Suniel Shetty as the main lead, alongside Shilpa Shirodkar, Suresh Oberoi, Sudha Chandran, Mohnish Bahl, Aruna Irani, Gulshan Grover, and Prem Chopra.

Shilpa Shirodkar will next be seen in the pan-Indian film Jatadhara.

About Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar is the sister of actor Namrata Shirodkar and the sister-in-law of Mahesh Babu. In recent times, she had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 18 against the wishes of her sister and family. Later, Shilpa reunited with her family.

