Guess Which Film This Throwback Pic Of Shilpa Shirodkar And Madhuri Dixit Is From?

Shilpa Shirodkar and Madhuri Dixit on the sets of a film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shilpa Shirodkar found a gem of a throwback picture while sifting through old photographs, in which she can be seen with actress Madhuri Dixit on the sets a film they made in 1990. Can you guess which one? They've co-starred in three films and this one's from the sets of Kishen Kanhaiya, in which they were paired opposite Anil Kapoor, who had a double role in the movie. "OMG, I'm standing in front of the diva Madhuri Dixit. Back in the days. #kishenkanhaiya," she captioned the post. Apart from Kishen Kanhaiya, Madhuri and Shilpa Shirodkar worked together in Prakash Jha's Mrityudand (1997) and MF Hussain's Gaja Gamini (2000).

As of now, Shilpa Shirodkar is not active in the film industry but her Kishen Kanhaiya co-stars, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, are reuniting after almost 18 years in upcoming film Total Dhamaal.

Shilpa Shirodkar is the elder granddaughter of renowned Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar. Her sister Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India and she starred in several Bollywood and regional films. Namrata quit acting after she married Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa Shirodkar has featured in films like Hum , co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Govinda, Gopi Kishan opposite Suniel Shetty, Khuda Gawah, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, and Aankhen, also starring Govinda and Chunky Panday. She was last seen in 2010's Barood: (The Fire) - A Love Story, the release of which was delayed by a decade.

Shilpa Shirodkar debuted on the small screen with TV show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and she her last small screen appearance was in Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

Shilpa Shirodkar is married to banker Aparesh Ranjit and they are parents to 16-year-old daughter Anoushka.