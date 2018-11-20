Shilpa Shirodkar's Birthday Post From Sister Namrata Is The Perfect Gift

Namrata Shirodkar with Shilpa Shirodkar. (Image courtesy: shilpashirodkar73)

Namrata Shirodkar's birthday post for her sister Shilpa Shirodkar is just too cute. On Tuesday, Namrata shared a picture of her sister on her Instagram profile and she accompanied the post with the sweetest caption possible. Namrata wrote: "Sending out the warmest hugs to the best sister under the sun - Shilpa Shirodkar! What would I do without you... Thank you for being there and not. #jokesapart." She added, "Here's to the all amazing times we've had growing up and the bond we share. Thank you for being there through thick and thin, highs and lows... Stay blessed always. I love you loads."

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Needless to say, Shilpa and Namrata share a great bond. Both the sisters often feature on each other's Instagram profiles (especially in throwback pictures). Remember the throwback picture from Namrata's childhood days, the one which also featured Shilpa? She captioned the post: "My roots, my reality, my people. The real reason for who I am today. Feeling love, gratitude. Blessed by my makers."

This is what we are talking about:

How can we forget this picture?

Namrata Shirodkar is a former beauty queen. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She has also featured in films such as Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice. Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and has two children- Sitara and Gautham.

Shilpa Shirodkar has also featured in several films. However, she is best-known for her performances in TV shows such as Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Silsila Pyar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. She is married to Aparesh Ranjit and has a daughter named Anoushka.