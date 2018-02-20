Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Posts An Old Family Pic, Also Featuring Sister Shilpa

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, who is quite active on social media, recently posted an old picture of herself with her family and captioned it as, "My roots, my reality, my people. The real reason for who I am today. Feeling love, gratitude. Blessed by my makers." Namrata's picture also features her sister Shilpa Shirodkar, an actress. Namrata and Shilpa are granddaughters of veteran actress Meenakshi Shirodkar, who is also part of the picture. "Good to see a picture of Minakshi Shirodkar after a long time," read a comment. Shilpa also shared Namrata's post. See the picture here.
Mahesh Babu, 42, and Namrata Shirodkar, 45, have been married since 2005. The couple are parents to two children, son Gautam, 11, and daughter Sitara, 5.
A few days ago, Shilpa Shirodkar delighted with a throwback picture with actresses Madhuri Dixit and Ashwini Bhave. "Some good old memories," she captioned the post.
Shilpa Shirodkar has also been part of several films. However, she later shifted her focus to television. She debuted in the TV industry with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and followed it up with shows like Silsila Pyar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. She is married to Aparesh Ranjit and has a daughter named Anoushka.