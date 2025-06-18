Crazy Viral: Sobhita Dhulipala And Mahesh Babu's Unseen Pic From Akhil Akkineni's Reception

Sobhita Dhulipala played a perfect host at brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni's wedding reception party. Several pictures and videos from the party went viral. In an unseen picture, Sobhita is seen welcoming Mahesh Babu with a smile on her face. The duo can be seen shaking hands at the party.

What's Happening

A fan page, dedicated to superstar Mahesh Babu, shared an inside video from Akhil Akkineni's reception party.

In the video, Namrata Shirodkar is seen hugging Naga Chaitanya first. Then she shares a warm hug with Sobhita. Mahesh and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara also hugs Sobhita.

Mahesh Babu, who's busy greeting other guests, spots Sobhita at the party. The duo are seen shaking hands.

About The Wedding

Akhil and Zainab [Ravdjee] dated for a while before getting engaged last year in November. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on 6 June in a traditional Telugu style. Sobhita Dhulipala shared a wholesome picture featuring herself, Naga Chaitanya, Akhi, Zainab, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni. She captioned the picture, "Welcome to the family dear Z. Congratulations to the newlyweds."

Ram Charan, Yash and other distinguished celebrities were in attendance at the wedding.

In A Nutshell

Sobhita Dhulipala and Mahesh Babu's unseen picture from Akhil Akkineni's wedding reception was shared by a fan page, dedicated to the superstar. In the picture, Sobhita and Mahesh Babu are seen shaking hands.