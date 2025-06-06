Nagarjuna's Son Akhil Akkineni Marries Longtime Girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee. See First Pics Of Newlyweds

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Akhil Akkineni married Zainab Ravdjee on June 6 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding venue was established by Akhil's grandfather, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Photos from the ceremony show the couple in white outfits, with Akhil in a kurta and dhoti.

Akhil Akkineni, son of veteran actor Nagarjuna, married his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on June 6.

What

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue established by Akhil's grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Several photos from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.

One of the pictures gives a glimpse of the newlyweds dressed in white outfits.

Akhil is seen dressed in a white kurta and dhoti. Zainab, on the other hand, wore a white silk saree teamed with a golden blouse.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent names from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya.

A lively baraat ceremony was held ahead of the wedding, where Chaitanya drew attention with a dance performance in a traditional red kurta.

Many guests, including director Prashant Neel, Chiranjeevi, Daggubati Venkatesh and Nagarjuna, were seen dressed in white and gold. Ram Charan and Upasana also arrived in all-white attire.

Background

Akhil and Zainab had been in a relationship for two years before getting engaged in November last year.

Akhil is Nagarjuna's son from his second marriage with Amala Akkineni, making him the half-brother of Naga Chaitanya.

Chaitanya, who divorced actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, married Sobhita Dhulipala last year.

Akhil began his film career as a child actor in his father's 1995 film Sisindri and has since starred in movies such as Agent (2023), Mr Majnu (2019), Hello! (2017) and Akhil (2015).

Zainab, an artist by profession, recently hosted an exhibition in Hyderabad for her collection titled Reflections. She is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a well-known figure in the construction industry, and her brother Zain Ravdjee is the Chairman and Managing Director of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.

