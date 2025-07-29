Inside Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar's Daughter Sitara's Birthday Celebrations In Sri Lanka

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, celebrated her 13th birthday on July 20, 2025. The family flew to Sri Lanka to mark the special day.

Sitara shared a photo dump from the vacation on her Instagram with the caption, “Sri lanka through yanas camera.”

The album gives a peek into everything they did during the getaway – sun, snacks, selfies and some solid family time.

The pictures show Sitara clicking cute selfies with her friends, hanging out with her brother Gautam Ghattamaneni and spending time by the beach and in the pool. There is also a glimpse of local Sri Lankan snacks, views from their hotel and a casual game of Uno at the dinner table. Sitara shared a sweet moment of cutting her birthday cake too.

Reacting to the post, Sitara Ghattamaneni's aunt, actress Shilpa Shirodkar, dropped a bunch of red hearts.

Namrata Shirodkar also shared glimpses from the Sri Lanka vacation. Her post included a bunch of relaxed and happy moments from the trip.

One of the sweetest images shows Sitara making a wish while blowing out her birthday candles. There were plenty of scenic views too – beaches, blue skies and some perfect golden hour lighting.

Namrata also dropped several photos of herself and Sitara posing with friends. But the pic that got everyone talking? A frame featuring Mahesh Babu smiling ear to ear, standing next to Namrata, Sitara, Gautam, and their close friends.

“Srilanka 2025,” read the text attached to the post.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. The couple welcomed Gautham in 2006 and Sitara in 2012.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram. He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, with Priyanka Chopra.