<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17</i>: First Crorepati Says Big B's Praise Is "Bigger" Than The Prize Money

Aditya Kumar made history on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 by becoming the first crorepati of the season. Within just two weeks of the show's launch, he cracked the hot seat wide open and played his way to the ₹1 crore mark.

Aditya handled the big one with calm confidence. No second-guessing, no last-minute panic. Just steady thinking and a clear answer. When Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he was right, the studio burst into applause. It wasn't just another right answer—it was the one that turned him into KBC 17's first millionaire.

The journey to that point had already shown viewers the kind of player he was. Aditya didn't rush through questions or lean too heavily on lifelines. He played smart, trusted his preparation, and stayed focused even when the stakes kept rising. That style of play won him a lot of respect, both from the audience in the studio and from those watching at home.

Amitabh Bachchan himself praised Aditya's approach, saying he proved that “hard work and knowledge can change the world.” And for Aditya, Big B's praise meant more than any prize money. "He asked me about my life, encouraged me when the pressure was high, and praised me for playing with knowledge instead of guesswork. Honestly, that praise felt like a bigger prize than the money itself," he said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

After the game, Aditya shared his thoughts about the game show. “It wasn't just about the money—it was about proving that preparation, calmness, and belief can take you far. ₹1 crore is a milestone, but the real goal is ₹7 crore. Viewers will see me play boldly because, for me, the journey itself is the biggest win,” he said.

Now, all eyes were on him as he prepared to attempt the ₹7 crore question. Win or not, Aditya had already given KBC 17 its first big highlight.