<i>Pavitra Rishta</i> Actor Usha Nadkarni Rejected Zoya Akhtar's <i>Gully Boy</i> When Asked For Audition: "<i>Bade Baap Ki Beti Ko Bol...</i>"

Veteran Marathi actor Usha Nadkarni shared an anecdote when she was asked for an audition for a role in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Offended by the request by a much-younger assistant director, Usha Nadkarni rejected the offer right away. In a recent podcast, the actor didn't hold herself back from venting her anger at the production houses who didn't check her resume before approaching her.

"There was a movie called Gully Boy, and someone called me in for an audition. I asked him how old he is, he said he's 25. I told him, 'I've been working for longer than your mother has been alive'.

"Main aise faaltu kaam karti nahi audition dene ka. I asked who the director is, and he told me. I said, 'Bade baap ki beti hai na. Mera kaam dekh. Computer pe naam laga mera, phir maalum padega maine kya kya kiya hai (She's the daughter of a big man, isn't she. I told him to tell her to look me up, and she'll know who I am and what I've done)'," she told Pinkvilla.

"These assistant director kids think they're special. But they can't string two sentences together. Once, they called me in for another audition, and I reached the location and saw two kids sitting there. They didn't even have the courtesy to offer me a chair. Their parents didn't teach them manners. They told me the person I'd come to meet was busy, and handed me a script to read for them. I hurled the script and walked out. These people drive me mad. Saamne waale ki aukaat dekho aur phir bolo audition dene ko. Call me arrogant, but I'm not wrong," an unapologetic Usha said.

About Usha Nadkarni

Film veteran Usha Nadkarni is a regular in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She gained immense popularity after playing Ankita Lokhande's mother in the Balaji prime time show Pavitra Rishta. She also acted in Hindi films such as R... Rajkumar, Bhoothnath Returns, Rustom, to name a few.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was selected as India's official entry to the 2019 Oscars.