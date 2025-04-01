Eid 2025: A Full House Pic Featuring Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Farhan, Zoya And Shibani

Zoya Akhtar celebrated Eid in the company of her near and dear ones, and her latest Instagram entry is proof. The filmmaker, on Monday, shared a picture from her Eid celebrations with her father, Javed Akhtar, his wife Shabana Azmi, brother Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and her mother Honey Irani.

In the picture shared, the family can be seen dressed in their festive finery as they pose for a group picture. The side note read, "Eid Mubarak." Reacting to the post, singer Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Eid Mubarak." Shibani Dandekar also dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

On the same day, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture with his wife, Shibani Dandekar on Instagram. The image featured Farhan standing alongside Shibani, with his arm across her waist.

The filmmaker-actor wore a light green kurta with beige pyjamas. Shibani wore a floral embroidered kurta pyjama set with a matching dupatta.

In the caption, Farhan wrote, "We all dream under the same moon .. Eid Mubarak."

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar's upcoming project includes Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. While the film was announced in 2021, there were speculations that the project had been shelved after Priyanka and Katrina reportedly walked out of the film.

However, Zoya later confirmed that Jee Le Zaraa is "very much in the works”. Revealing the reason behind the delay, she said, "I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates." Read the full story here.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Don 3. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2025.