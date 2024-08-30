Asked If Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt's <i>Jee Le Zaraa</i> Is Shelved, Zoya Akhtar Said, "It's Very Much In The Works"

Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021, but since then, there have been ongoing speculations about the project's status, including rumours that it might be shelved due to Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif reportedly walking out of the film. However, Zoya Akhtar recently addressed the ongoing speculation and said that the film is "very much in the works." Revealing the reason behind the delay, she said, "I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates" at the third session of Expresso.

In June this year, Alia Bhatt also opened up about the film in an interview with News18 and said, "I think the intention to make that film is from everybody's perspective... very, very strong. So just the nature of the subject and we are talking about collaboration earlier when I was talking about Ed... here is a really strong team of collaborators coming together."

She added, "So the intention is to make it happen. Sometimes, there is a time and place for everything and you just have to wait for the right time to come together. But I think the intention in everybody's hearts is to make sure that this film hits the big screen, someday or the other.

The film, a buddy road movie, will mark Farhan Akhtar's directorial return after over a decade. It was announced on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai. Later, Farhan announced Don 3 as his next project, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

As it stands, the film may take some more time to begin production.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several upcoming projects, including Jigra, Love and War, and Alpha. Priyanka Chopra has Heads of State slated for release and has recently wrapped the shoot of The Bluff. Katrina Kaif is yet to announce her next project.