The Reason Behind Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa Delay

Priyanka with Katrina and Alia. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Here is an update on director Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film, headlined by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt, is reportedly getting delayed due to the male casting. A source close to Farhan Akhtar told Koimoi that “the project got delayed as Farhan [Akhtar] couldn't get the right male actors to co-star with the three ladies. The dates would have to be worked accordingly.” This comment comes days after a Hindustan Times report claimed that Jee Le Zaraa has been shelved because Priyanka Chopra didn't like the script. The report stated: “Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said no to it. She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding and at the same time sign the film's contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences.”

Refuting such claims, the source revealed that “Farhan [Akhtar] has not shown the script to any of the three leading ladies. He intends to have a combined narration for Priyanka [Chopra], Katrina [Kaif] and Alia [Bhatt] as soon as he locks in the male leads.” The source added, “Not only is she [Priyanka Chopra] doing it, Jee Le Zaraa won't be made without the original cast: Katrina [Kaif], Priyanka [Chopra] and Alia [Bhatt]. If one of them decides to opt out, Farhan Akhtar will drop the project. The three protagonists' roles have been written with the three actresses in mind.”

In July, a Filmfare report claimed that both Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of the project. Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, Farhan Akhtar addressed the multiple delays in Jee Le Zaraa. The filmmaker revealed that there have been some issues with the dates. He said, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's [Chopra] dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see.”

Farhan Akhtar has also co-written Jee Le Zaraa's script with his sister, director Zoya Akhtar, and writer-director Reema Kagti. Jee Le Zaraa will be produced by Farhan Akhtar- Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films. Jee Le Zaraa was announced 2 years ago.