6 Years Of <i>Gully Boy</i>: "I Resonated With My Character Murad," Says Ranveer Singh

Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was released in theatres on February 14, 2019.

The film was led by Ranveer Singh, who took the audience on an interesting journey of the Mumbai hip-hop crowd. Ranveer's love for Mumbai and hip-hop was also a major factor for him to sign Gully Boy.

The actor has showcased his talent in rapping too, which made him a perfect fit for his onscreen character Murad.

As the film completed 6 years, Ranveer Singh shared why Gully Boy was meant for him, saying, "A lot of people who know me a little say that the role was perfect for me or tailormade for me and I will tell you why, because it was a combination of a lot of things that resonate with me very, very deeply."

The actor added, "The essence and core of the character is something I resonated with. Because I always wanted to be an actor, just the way this guy always wanted to be a rapper and the conditions he finds himself in, the given circumstances aren't necessarily favourable in achieving this dream of his. But he perseveres, believes in himself and finally makes it."

Ranveer further mentioned that his connection with his character Murad was on a very deep level, and that is the reason why the film has been such a rewarding experience. He has also expressed deep gratitude to Zoya Akhtar for making him a part of this project.

Released in 2019, Gully Boy was directed by Zoya Akhtar, and it shed light on the underdog scene of Dharavi, Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the commercial blockbuster Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), alongside Alia Bhatt, and in a cameo role in Singham Again (2024).

He will next be seen in Aditya Dhar's Durandhar.