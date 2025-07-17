Kriti Sanon Confirmed For <i>Don 3</i> Opposite Ranveer Singh, Makers Share Details

There has been a buzz for the longest time about Kiara Advani stepping out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Several reports have been making the rounds on Kiara Advani opting out of Don 3 to "prioritise her personal life" post pregnancy announcement.

The producers of Don 3 have now shared a statement on Kriti Sanon stepping into Kiara Advani's shoes.

What's Happening

Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, released a statement about Kriti Sanon as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar, who is also busy with his next film 120 Bahadur, will return to the director's seat with Don 3.

As reported by News18, the confirmation read, "is also preparing for his next directorial venture, Don 3, which is expected to go on floors in January 2026. The film will feature Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. Casting for the film is underway, with the makers reportedly in talks with a top A-list actor to take on the intense antagonist role".

How The Speculations Began

Not only has Kriti Sanon been spotted outside the Excel Entertainment office quite a few times recently, but her recent birthday post for Ranveer Singh further fueled the Don 3 rumours.

She had taken to Instagram to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday, as she wrote, "P.S. Looking forward to working with you soon!"

Instagram/Kriti Sanon

There are several other rumours surrounding Don 3, such as Farhan Akhtar having approached Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan returning to the third installment. Vikrant Massey has also walked out of the film, as confirmed recently by the makers. Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly in the running to fill in the shoes of the antagonist.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl day before yesterday, and put up an announcement post on Instagram.

In A Nutshell

Kriti Sanon has been officially roped in as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The producers shared a statement in a press note on the same.