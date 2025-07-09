Farhan Akhtar Has Reached Out To Shah Rukh Khan For <i>Don 3</i>, Priyanka Chopra May Be Back: Reports

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise is getting a lease of life with Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan as the new titular protagonist in Don 3. Production banner Excel Entertainment had announced Kiara Advani as the female lead of the forthcoming film.

While the filming on Don 3 is yet to begin, it is being widely reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra may also star in the new movie.

According to an India Today report, Farhan Akhtar has approached Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3.

"Not much is known about the part. However, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK, and narrated the character and the story around him. While the superstar is busy with King at the moment, given their close association, he's agreed to do it," the source added.

A separate report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Priyanka Chopra, who played Roma opposite Shah Rukh Khan's Don in 2007's Don and Don 2 (2011), may also return.

According to this report, Don 3 was delayed after Ranveer Singh was trolled online for taking on the mantle of the character played by Shah Rukh Khan. Amitabh Bachchan originally played Don in Chandra Barot's 1978 eponymous film, with Zeenat Aman as Roma.

"Yes, there's been a delay-but it couldn't be helped. Ranveer Singh, who replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise, had to deal with a wave of online trolling for 'daring' to step into SRK's shoes. Farhan and Ranveer mutually decided to lie low and let the heat die down. Ranveer also needed time to physically and mentally prepare for the role, which requires rigorous martial arts training.

"After that, Kiara Advani-who was signed on to replace Priyanka Chopra as the female lead-got pregnant. Farhan had to halt the film's progress due to her changed circumstances. To add to that, Farhan got deeply immersed in his own acting schedule for the intense war film 120 Bahadur, where he plays Major Shaitan Singh. That film is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025... There is a possibility that Priyanka Chopra may return to the Don franchise," the insider teased.

NDTV has reached out to the Don 3 team for a comment.

The Don franchise kickstarted after Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

Don 3 marks a reunion between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh after they featured together in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in 120 Bahadur.

