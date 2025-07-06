<i>Dhurandhar</i> First Look: All Eyes On Ranveer Singh In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Ranveer Singh turned a year older on Sunday (July 6). On the special occasion, the makers of Dhurandhar unveiled the first look of the film, offering a glimpse into its action-packed and intense world.

What's Happening

The teaser, which runs for 2 minutes and 40 seconds, is filled with elements of thrill, violence and mystery. Ranveer Singh shines in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna.

The visual teaser has drawn comparisons to Bollywood films like Pathaan and Animal due to its high-octane style.

The background score is composed by Shashwat, featuring vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration with rapper Hanumankind.

R Madhavan's look in the teaser has caught attention, with many noting its resemblance to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Background

Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios and is a B62 Studios production. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the origins of unknown men involved in covert operations.

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

For Ranveer Singh, this film comes after a series of shelved projects, the most recent being Rakshas, which was to be directed by HanuMan filmmaker Prashant Varma. Ranveer reportedly exited the project due to creative differences. He also has Don 3 in the pipeline, directed by Farhan Akhtar, where he will take on the titular role, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan.

Aditya Dhar is best known for directing Uri: The Surgical Strike and Article 370.